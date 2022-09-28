Dr. Daniel Nolan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nolan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Nolan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Nolan, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Lake Geneva, WI. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Harvard Hospital, Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville and Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Nolan works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Walworth Medical CenterN2950 State Road 67, Lake Geneva, WI 53147 Directions (262) 245-0535Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Harvard Hospital
- Mercy Hospital and Trauma Center - Janesville
- Mercy Walworth Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Frontpath Health Coalition
- Gallagher Basset
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Lutheran Preferred
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Pekin Insurance
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Thrivent Financial
- Travelers
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation

Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nolan has a great personality. He really wants to help you feel better! He did a ablation on the right side of my lower back. It really has helped. Next he is going to do a caudal injection. I trust him and I think he is very knowledgeable. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Daniel Nolan, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1912084369
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University School of Medicine
