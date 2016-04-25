Overview of Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD

Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.



Dr. O'Hair works at Boulder Heart, Boulder Colorado in Boulder, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.