Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Hair is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD
Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Boulder, CO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Aurora West Allis Medical Center.
Dr. O'Hair's Office Locations
Boulder Heart4743 Arapahoe Ave Ste 201, Boulder, CO 80303 Directions (303) 442-2395Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Aurora West Allis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
replaced my mitral valve in 2 1/2 hours on friday and i was home on monday. he is a great surgeon.
About Dr. Daniel O'Hair, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1851370852
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Memorial Hospital|Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital
- FROEDTERT MEMORIAL LUTHERAN HOSPITAL
- Stanford Hospital
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Hair has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. O'Hair accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. O'Hair has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. O'Hair works at
Dr. O'Hair has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) and Aortic Valve Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Hair on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Hair. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Hair.
