Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO
Overview of Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO
Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.
Dr. Olenchak's Office Locations
Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin2070 Biddle Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 225-9143
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Olenchek is a wonderful caring, kind Dr. My mother loves him. He is very compassionate to her.
About Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1982784336
Education & Certifications
- University of New England / Main Campus
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olenchak has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olenchak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olenchak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olenchak has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olenchak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Olenchak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olenchak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olenchak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olenchak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.