Overview of Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO

Dr. Daniel Olenchak, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wyandotte, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of New England / Main Campus and is affiliated with Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital.



Dr. Olenchak works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Templin in Wyandotte, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.