Overview

Dr. Daniel Opheim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Lake View Memorial Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Opheim works at The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus in West Des Moines, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Colectomy and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.