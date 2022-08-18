Dr. Opris has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Opris, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Opris, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springboro, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Miami Valley Hospital, Miami Valley Hospital North, Miami Valley Hospital South and Upper Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Opris works at
Locations
SureCare Medical Center360 W Central Ave, Springboro, OH 45066 Directions (937) 208-7100Monday7:00am - 6:00pmTuesday7:00am - 6:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 6:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Miami Valley Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital North
- Miami Valley Hospital South
- Upper Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good Luck to Dr. Opris! He is the best!
About Dr. Daniel Opris, DO
- Family Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1740547983
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine
