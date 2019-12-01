Overview of Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD

Dr. Daniel Ostlie, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fargo, ND. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Dakota School of Medicine and is affiliated with Essentia Health-Fargo.



Dr. Ostlie works at Essentia Health-Fargo in Fargo, ND with other offices in Wahpeton, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.