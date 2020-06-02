Dr. Daniel Otten, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otten is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Otten, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Otten, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Collierville, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto.
Thompson Clinic1500 W Poplar Ave Ste 309, Collierville, TN 38017 Directions (901) 271-2167
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc7362 Southcrest Pkwy, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Memphis Heart Clinic391 Southcrest Cir Ste 200, Southaven, MS 38671 Directions (901) 271-1000
Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 271-1000
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
- Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
The best doctor that I have experienced. He does not rush and takes the time needed with each patient.
- Cardiology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Columbia University
- IN University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
