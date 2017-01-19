Dr. Daniel Owens, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Owens is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Owens, MD
Dr. Daniel Owens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.
Hinsdale Eye Center126 W 1st St, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 325-5200
Larson Eye Center4958 Forest Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 737-1001
Suburban Retina Ltd.130 S Main St Ste 303, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 424-9877
Suburban Retina, Ltd.715 Lake St Ste 120, Oak Park, IL 60301 Directions (708) 358-0701
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Special Needs Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent approach and skills.. He successfully treated a second retinal detachment and helped save my eyesight to where I now see a whoppingly clear 20/20 after subsequent cataract surgery. Thanks, Dan!
About Dr. Daniel Owens, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Michigan State University
- University of Michigan
- University Of Minnesota
