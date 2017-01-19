Overview of Dr. Daniel Owens, MD

Dr. Daniel Owens, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.



Dr. Owens works at Hinsdale Eye Center in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Downers Grove, IL, Lombard, IL and Oak Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.