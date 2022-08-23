Overview of Dr. Daniel Pacella, DO

Dr. Daniel Pacella, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Pacella works at Daniel A Pacella DO PC in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.