Dr. Daniel Pacella, DO
Dr. Daniel Pacella, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University and is affiliated with Palos Community Hospital.
Dr. Pacella's Office Locations
Daniel A Pacella DO PC16522 106th Ct, Orland Park, IL 60467 Directions (708) 361-2266Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Butler Orthopaedics Sc15300 West Ave Ste 300, Orland Park, IL 60462 Directions (708) 361-2266
Hospital Affiliations
- Palos Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Mom had colon cancer and was not detected until just hours before the colon would have erupted if not for Dr Daniel Pacella performing immediate surgery when notified. He gave us 2 1/2 additional years with her and her family is so grateful. No words could really express how grateful we are to Dr Pacella for his knowledge, talent and desire to save patient's lives!
About Dr. Daniel Pacella, DO
- General Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1760488316
Education & Certifications
- Midwestern University
Dr. Pacella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pacella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pacella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pacella has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pacella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pacella. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pacella.
