Dr. Daniel Paik, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Paik, MD
Dr. Daniel Paik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center.
Dr. Paik works at
Dr. Paik's Office Locations
Yale-new Haven Hospital20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-2259Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:30am - 5:00pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Kaiser1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Directions (707) 718-0651
Cypress Womens Cncr Trtmnt Ctr1455 Montego Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Directions (925) 627-3440
Hospital Affiliations
- Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Paik is a wonderful surgeon, and I believe he saved my life. He communicates clearly and is compassionate. I would definitely recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Paik, MD
- Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1962673046
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
