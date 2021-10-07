See All Oncologists in New Haven, CT
Dr. Daniel Paik, MD

Oncology
5.0 (10)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Paik, MD

Dr. Daniel Paik, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Oncology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center.

Dr. Paik works at Yale-new Haven Hospital in New Haven, CT with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Paik's Office Locations

    Yale-new Haven Hospital
    20 York St, New Haven, CT 06510 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 688-2259
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Kaiser
    1425 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (707) 718-0651
    Cypress Womens Cncr Trtmnt Ctr
    1455 Montego Ste 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 627-3440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Walnut Creek Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Gynecologic Cancer
Uterine Cancer
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    Oct 07, 2021
    Dr. Paik is a wonderful surgeon, and I believe he saved my life. He communicates clearly and is compassionate. I would definitely recommend him.
    About Dr. Daniel Paik, MD

    • Oncology
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1962673046
    Education & Certifications

    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    • BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    • Dartmouth College
    Dr. Daniel Paik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.

