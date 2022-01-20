Dr. Daniel Pak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pak, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Pak, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of Michigan Medical Center and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Locations
Pain Management - Lower Manhattan156 William St, New York, NY 10038 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Superb, knowledgeable, and caring. He always makes sure that you understand his recommendations.
About Dr. Daniel Pak, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan Medical Center
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pak accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Pak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.