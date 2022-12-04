See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Albany, OH
Dr. Daniel Pap, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Daniel Pap, MD

Pain Medicine
3.6 (35)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Daniel Pap, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.

Dr. Pap works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Pain Medicine Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
Dr. Nikesh Batra, MD
4.5 (91)
View Profile
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
Dr. Abdul Shahid, MD
4.6 (541)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    OrthoNeuro New Albany
    5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    OrthoNeuro Grove City
    1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555
  3. 3
    OrthoNeuro Pickerington
    1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 890-6555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Carmel East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Back Pain
Fibromyalgia
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pap?

    Dec 04, 2022
    I had back surgery January 11, 2022 at Ortho Neuro, and it helped, I still have back pain in my left center back and leg, Dr.Pap explained what he thought and the injections will help with the pain and swelling, I trust his judgement and am going to have it done.
    Elmo Sherman — Dec 04, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Pap, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Pap, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pap to family and friends

    Dr. Pap's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pap

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Pap, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Pap, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306136429
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship in Interventional Chronic Pain Management
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Pap, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pap is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pap accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pap has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pap has seen patients for Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pap on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Pap. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pap.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pap, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pap appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Pap, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.