Dr. Daniel Pap, MD
Dr. Daniel Pap, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Locations
OrthoNeuro New Albany5040 Forest Dr Ste 300, New Albany, OH 43054 Directions (614) 890-6555Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoNeuro Grove City1325 Stringtown Rd Ste 280, Grove City, OH 43123 Directions (614) 890-6555
OrthoNeuro Pickerington1030 Refugee Rd Ste 180, Pickerington, OH 43147 Directions (614) 890-6555
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had back surgery January 11, 2022 at Ortho Neuro, and it helped, I still have back pain in my left center back and leg, Dr.Pap explained what he thought and the injections will help with the pain and swelling, I trust his judgement and am going to have it done.
About Dr. Daniel Pap, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1306136429
Education & Certifications
- Fellowship in Interventional Chronic Pain Management
- University of Cincinnati Medical Center/College of Medicine
- OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
