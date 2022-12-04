Overview

Dr. Daniel Pap, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Albany, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE|The Ohio State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.



Dr. Pap works at OrthoNeuro in New Albany, OH with other offices in Grove City, OH and Pickerington, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Fibromyalgia and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.