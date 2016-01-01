See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Daniel Parenti, DO

Pulmonary Disease
Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Daniel Parenti, DO

Dr. Daniel Parenti, DO is a Pulmonologist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Parenti works at Parenti/Venditto in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Parenti's Office Locations

    Parenti/Venditto
    4190 City Ave Ste 315, Philadelphia, PA 19131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon

About Dr. Daniel Parenti, DO

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1871594978
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Parenti, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parenti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parenti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parenti works at Parenti/Venditto in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Parenti’s profile.

Dr. Parenti has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parenti.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parenti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parenti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

