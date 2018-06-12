Dr. Daniel Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Park, MD
Dr. Daniel Park, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Dartmouth, MA.
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Southcoast Brain & Spine Center480 Hawthorn St, Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 973-2215
Southcoast Health Family Medicine100 Rosebrook Way Fl 2, Wareham, MA 02571 Directions (508) 273-4950
Southcoast Health Pain Management208 Mill Rd, Fairhaven, MA 02719 Directions (508) 973-2215Monday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I was just reading reviews and I’m wondering if these people are talking about the same Daniel Park that I see! I’ve been going to Dr Park for quite some time. I’ve never waited more than 5 minutes to get called in. The office staff and nurses are very nice and very polite. I never feel rushed. Dr Park answers and explains every question I ask. I find him to be very professional and caring. I wasn’t sure how I felt at my very first appointment but I didn’t know him and he didn’t know me.
About Dr. Daniel Park, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1912117177
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- Anesthesiology
