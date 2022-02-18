Dr. Daniel Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Parker, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Davis, CA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic2330 W Covell Blvd, Davis, CA 95616 DirectionsSaturdayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic632 W Gibson Rd Ste B, Woodland, CA 95695 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Dr. Parker was very helpful. As a 31 year old with persistent sport-related knee problems since my teenage years, I felt he gathered a strong grasp of my immediate pain at hand, as well as how to handle long-term arthritis management.
- Sports Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1114193992
- O'Connor Hospital
- Santa Rosa Family Medicine-Affiliated Ucsf
- TUFTS UNIV SCH OF MED
- Family Practice
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Parker speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
