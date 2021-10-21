Dr. Daniel Parsons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parsons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Parsons, MD
Dr. Daniel Parsons, MD is a Dermatologist in Charlotte, NC.
Dr. Parsons works at
Charlotte Medical Clinic1001 Blythe Blvd Ste 500, Charlotte, NC 28203 Directions (704) 355-5100
Mecklenburg Medical Group4525 Cameron Valley Pkwy Ste 2100, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 355-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I find Dr Parsons to be a caring and kind person every visit, always taking the time to explain. I never have to wait in the exam room for more than five minutes. Yes, it’s hard to get in his office because he is a great doctor so I suggest scheduling with him every quarter if you have issues.
About Dr. Daniel Parsons, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1851401574
- Dermatology
Dr. Parsons has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parsons accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsons works at
Dr. Parsons has seen patients for Hidradenitis, Birthmark and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parsons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsons. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.