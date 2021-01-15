Dr. Daniel Paskowitz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paskowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Paskowitz, MD
Dr. Daniel Paskowitz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO.
Eye Care Specialists10150 W National Ave Ste 100, Milwaukee, WI 53227 Directions (414) 321-7520Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Specialists633 W Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Milwaukee, WI 53203 Directions (414) 298-0099Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Eye Care Specialists2323 N Mayfair Rd Ste 200, Wauwatosa, WI 53226 Directions (414) 258-4550
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Vitreolysis cleared the cloud and. lines, 90% by the next day enableing me to drive safely. Thank you Dr Paskowitz for your efforts!.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1992907885
- Johns Hopkins Wilmer Eye Inst
- University Of Maryland
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- Harvard University Ba Biology
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Paskowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paskowitz accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paskowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Paskowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paskowitz.
