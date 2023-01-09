Overview of Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD

Dr. Daniel Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orchard Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.



Dr. Patterson works at Buffalo Medical Group in Orchard Park, NY with other offices in Hamburg, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.