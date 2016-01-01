Overview of Dr. Daniel Patton, MD

Dr. Daniel Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.



Dr. Patton works at Main Hospital in Seattle, WA with other offices in Redlands, CA, Victorville, CA, Hemet, CA and San Bernardino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.