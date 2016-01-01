Dr. Patton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniel Patton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Patton, MD
Dr. Daniel Patton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Redlands Community Hospital, Riverside Community Hospital, San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital and St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Patton's Office Locations
1
Main Hospital1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions (206) 598-7688Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Arrowhead Orthopaedics1901 W Lugonia Ave Ste 120, Redlands, CA 92374 Directions (909) 557-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
3
Arrowhead Orthopedics15095 Amargosa Rd Ste 106, Victorville, CA 92394 Directions (760) 245-6495Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
4
Arrowhead Orthopaedics3889 W Stetson Ave Ste 100, Hemet, CA 92545 Directions (951) 652-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
5
Arrowhead Orthopedics2131 Elks Dr Ste 200, San Bernardino, CA 92404 Directions (909) 726-6100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- Redlands Community Hospital
- Riverside Community Hospital
- San Gorgonio Memorial Hospital
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. Daniel Patton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Grand Rapids Orthopaedic Foot and Ankle
- University of Washington, Seattle
- University of Washington
- Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med
- ANDREWS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Patton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Patton works at
Dr. Patton has seen patients for Limb Pain, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patton speaks Spanish.
