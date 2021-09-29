Dr. Daniel Patty, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Patty, DPM
Overview
Dr. Daniel Patty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orem Community Hospital.
Dr. Patty works at
Locations
Dr. Daniel Patty157 N 400 W Ste B7, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 226-2421
Hospital Affiliations
- Orem Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- Premera Blue Cross
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patty?
Dr, Patty is very knowledgeable, kind, and skilled. I highly recommend him. He takes the time to find out what the issue is, recommend treatments, and helps you understand everything. I highly recommend him without reservation. Great doctor!
About Dr. Daniel Patty, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437445509
Education & Certifications
- Podiatric medicine, Foot and ankle surgery - Intermountain Medical Center
- Intermountain Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Brigham Young University - Idaho
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patty works at
Dr. Patty has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Patty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.