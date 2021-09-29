Overview

Dr. Daniel Patty, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Orem, UT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Orem Community Hospital.



Dr. Patty works at Dr. Daniel Patty in Orem, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.