Dr. Daniel Paull, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paull is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Paull, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Paull, MD
Dr. Daniel Paull, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Paull works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Paull's Office Locations
-
1
Mindcolor Autism LLC6547 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 Directions (719) 282-7835
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paull?
Dr Purcell has performed 4 separate surgeries on me and all of them were successful and without a hitch. He is a gifted surgeon with a direct no nonsense bedside manner and is a huge advocate for his patients. His staff is top notch, his post surgery physical therapists are amazing and the whole outfit are all punctual! I’ve never waited longer than 5 minutes in their waiting room for therapy or follow ups with the Doc…. A+
About Dr. Daniel Paull, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1104168038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paull has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paull has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paull works at
Dr. Paull has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paull.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paull, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paull appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.