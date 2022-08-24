Overview

Dr. Daniel Penn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med|Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Southeast Georgia Health System - Brunswick Campus and Tift Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Penn works at Navicent Healthcare Gastroenterology Center in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Nausea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.