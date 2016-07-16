See All Vascular Surgeons in Bellevue, WA
Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD

Vascular Surgery
2.9 (8)
Map Pin Small Bellevue, WA
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD

Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland and Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.

Dr. Pepper works at Lake Washington Vascular in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Kirkland, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pepper's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Washington Vascular
    1135 116th Ave NE Ste 305, Bellevue, WA 98004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772
  2. 2
    Highmark Medical Center
    1740 NW Maple St Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98027 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772
  3. 3
    Evergreen Hospital Surgery and Physicians Center
    12333 NE 130th Ln Ste 425, Kirkland, WA 98034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (425) 453-1772

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • EvergreenHealth Medical Center - Kirkland
  • Overlake Medical Center & Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Carotid Artery Disease

Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Endovascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • ODS Health Plan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Shield of Washington
    • UnitedHealthCare

    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 16, 2016
    My Father has been a patient of Dr Pepper's for several years and we have all been very pleased with the level of care that he has received. He had successful surgery to remove blockage in the carotid arteries and has had excellent results and very good follow up care
    Doug in Kirkland, WA — Jul 16, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD
    About Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD

    • Vascular Surgery
    • 46 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1619906328
    Education & Certifications

    • Scripps Clinic and Research Foundation
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    • University Of Washington Medical Center
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    • University Of Illinois
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Pepper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pepper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pepper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pepper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pepper. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pepper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pepper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pepper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

