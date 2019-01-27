Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peraza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD is a Dermatologist in New London, NH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital, Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center, New London Hospital, Springfield Hospital and Valley Regional Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 247 Newport Rd Ste 1, New London, NH 03257 Directions (603) 526-6973
Hospital Affiliations
- Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital
- Mt. Ascutney Hospital and Health Center
- New London Hospital
- Springfield Hospital
- Valley Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very competent. Knows what they are doing and very caring. You never have to wait.
About Dr. Daniel Peraza, MD
- Dermatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1073635355
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Med Ctr
- Beth Israel Deaconess/Harvard Med Sch
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
