Overview of Dr. Daniel Perez, DPM

Dr. Daniel Perez, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Laurel, MD. They completed their fellowship with Pottstown Memorial Medical Center



Dr. Perez works at Precision Orthopedics And Sports Medicine in Laurel, MD with other offices in Oxon Hill, MD, Gaithersburg, MD, Cumberland, MD, Bladensburg, MD and Washington, DC. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.