Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM
Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.
Dr. Pero works at
Dr. Pero's Office Locations
-
1
Integrative Foot & Ankle Centers5405 Okeechobee Blvd Ste 303, West Palm Beach, FL 33417 Directions (561) 293-3439Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pero?
The doctor and the staff were really helpful! The doctor took his time to explain the root of the condition and provide a plenty of options to treat it. I highly recommend Dr. Pero!
About Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM
- Podiatry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1891918215
Education & Certifications
- St. John Providence Hospital and Medical Centers
- Detroit Medical Center
- Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pero works at
Dr. Pero has seen patients for Foot Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pero speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.