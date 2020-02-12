Overview of Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM

Dr. Daniel Pero, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine. They graduated from Kent State University College Of Podiatric Medicine|Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Jfk Hospital and HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.



Dr. Pero works at Integrative Foot & Ankle Centers in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.