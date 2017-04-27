Dr. Daniel Pesavento, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pesavento is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pesavento, MD
Dr. Daniel Pesavento, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Northwestern University and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.
Daniel J. Pesavento M.d. PC27790 W Il Route 22 Ste 37, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 382-4406
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I credit Dr. Dan Pesavento for getting me through a very stressful pregnancy. I came to Dr. Dan after receiving care from a large women’s practice. I was frustrated with being pushed from doctor to doctor and getting inconsistent messages. That was stressful for me as a first time mother, so that is when I started looking for other physicians. Dr. Dan was recommended to me, and switching was the best decision I made. Dr. Dan goes above and beyond for anyone that he sees. He makes you fee
About Dr. Daniel Pesavento, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern University
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Pesavento has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pesavento accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pesavento has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pesavento. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pesavento.
