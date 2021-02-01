Dr. Daniel Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Peterson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Arise Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center and The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center.
Austin Brain and Spine801 W 38th St Ste 400, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 306-1323
Austin Neurosurgeons3003 Bee Caves Rd Ste 201, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 314-3888Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Dell Seton Medical Center at The University of Texas
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- The Hospital At Westlake Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I was recommended to Dr. Peterson in 2010 by The University of Texas Athletics staff as I was a Track & Field athlete who had just discovered a tumor on my pituitary gland. Only 19 at the time, Dr. Peterson was miraculous in every aspect. He performed the procedure successfully and continued to monitor my health year after year. I hurt my back during my career at UT and knew Dr. Peterson would take care of that too. He was extremely thorough with what options I had and ultimately I chose to get a discectomy. Back pain is not one size fits all, but if there's anyone who can help you find relief it's Dr. Peterson and his staff.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Neurostimulation, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
