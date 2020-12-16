Dr. Daniel Petro, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Petro, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Petro, MD
Dr. Daniel Petro, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Petro works at
Dr. Petro's Office Locations
UPMC Hillman Cancer Center5115 Centre Ave Fl 3, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 235-1020
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Petro and his oncology nurse Stephanie have always shown so much care and concern for me. He always takes time to explain things to me and answer all my questions. I had a different oncologist in Beaver County and that was a horrible experience. Not the case with Dr. Petro
About Dr. Daniel Petro, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petro has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petro accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petro has seen patients for Lung Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Adrenal Gland Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Petro. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petro.
