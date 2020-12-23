See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Lynnwood, WA
Dr. Daniel Phan, MD

Internal Medicine
3.1 (7)
34 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Phan, MD

Dr. Daniel Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.

Dr. Phan works at VVMD Medical Inc in Lynnwood, WA.

Dr. Phan's Office Locations

    Vvmd Medical Inc.
    Vvmd Medical Inc.
    6508 196th St Sw, Lynnwood, WA 98036
(425) 673-2572

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Low Back Pain
Prostatitis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 23, 2020
    Dr and staff were very efficient and personable. People of integrity
    Jeremy — Dec 23, 2020
    About Dr. Daniel Phan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871589135
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of Nebraska At Kearney
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

