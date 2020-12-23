Dr. Phan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Phan, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Phan, MD
Dr. Daniel Phan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynnwood, WA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nebraska At Kearney.
Dr. Phan works at
Dr. Phan's Office Locations
Vvmd Medical Inc.6508 196th St Sw, Lynnwood, WA 98036 Directions (425) 673-2572
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Phan?
Dr and staff were very efficient and personable. People of integrity
About Dr. Daniel Phan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871589135
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska At Kearney
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Phan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Phan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phan.
