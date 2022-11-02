See All Ophthalmologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD

Ophthalmology
4.6 (22)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD

Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine.

Dr. Pierre works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Exotropia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Pierre's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Eye Clinic
    2740 Carnegie Ave, Cleveland, OH 44115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 200-4088
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Exotropia
Lazy Eye
Farsightedness
Exotropia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Goniotomy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vertical Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Duane Retraction Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Leucocoria Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Pierre?

    Nov 02, 2022
    Going to Dr. Pierre was one of my best eye experiences ever. Right away he just drew me in with his knowledge and care. You could tell he really liked his profession and helping people. I went to him for my cataracts and they are now fixed. Due to my MS my right eye was to my right. He said I’m an eye muscle expert I can fix your eye. I go to the Cleveland Clinic for my MS. I’ve had this eye misalignment since 2007 and he fixed it! I can’t say enough good things about him and I would highly recommend him.
    Patricia Urick — Nov 02, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Pierre to family and friends

    Dr. Pierre's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Pierre

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD.

    About Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659545051
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Hospital Of Michigan
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS OF CLEVELAND
    Residency
    Internship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pierre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pierre has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pierre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pierre works at Cleveland Eye Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Pierre’s profile.

    Dr. Pierre has seen patients for Lazy Eye, Farsightedness and Exotropia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pierre on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Pierre. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pierre.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pierre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pierre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Daniel Pierre, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.