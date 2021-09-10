Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pievsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD
Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI.
Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.45 Wells St Ste 103, Westerly, RI 02891 Directions (401) 596-6330
- 2 57 Windwood Way, Mystic, CT 06355 Directions (401) 596-6330
- Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
- Westerly Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Pievsky attended to my brother May 2021 during his emergency hospitalization for a serious condition. The doctor called us daily with information. He is an excellent doctor who absolutely cares about his patient and communicates to family members. Dr Pievsky and his staff follow up to family after hospital stay and for next appointments.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1346669462
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Pievsky accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pievsky works at
