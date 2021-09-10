See All Gastroenterologists in Westerly, RI
Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD

Gastroenterology
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Westerly, RI. 

Dr. Pievsky works at North East Medical Group in Westerly, RI with other offices in Mystic, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Gastroenterology Specialists Inc.
    45 Wells St Ste 103, Westerly, RI 02891 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 596-6330
    57 Windwood Way, Mystic, CT 06355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (401) 596-6330

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lawrence and Memorial Hospital
  • Westerly Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal
Liver Function Test
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia
Ultrasound, Esophageal

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 10, 2021
    Dr. Pievsky attended to my brother May 2021 during his emergency hospitalization for a serious condition. The doctor called us daily with information. He is an excellent doctor who absolutely cares about his patient and communicates to family members. Dr Pievsky and his staff follow up to family after hospital stay and for next appointments.
    — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1346669462
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Pievsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pievsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pievsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pievsky has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pievsky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pievsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pievsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.