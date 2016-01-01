Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Plotkin, MD
Dr. Daniel Plotkin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine.
- 1 10780 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 320, Los Angeles, CA 90025 Directions (424) 320-4884
- Psychiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Psychiatry
Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.
