Overview

Dr. Daniel Plotnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED|UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Plotnick works at UM SJMG - Cardiovascular Care in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Regurgitation, Wheezing and Long QT Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.