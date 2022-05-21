Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Polatsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Polatsch works at
Dr. Polatsch's Office Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners New York Hand and Wrist Center of Lenox Hill210 E 64th St Fl 5, New York, NY 10065 Directions (516) 636-2657
Northwell Health222 Westchester Ave Ste 308, White Plains, NY 10604 Directions (516) 636-2657
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Polatsch performed three separate procedures on my left hand in November of 2021. Carpal tunnel release, basal thumb surgery and trigger finger. He is the best hand specialist that I’ve researched (extensively). I traveled 3 hours for the initial consultation and X-rays. Again for the surgery. And again for the follow up appointments. I’m happy to say that it was time well spent. It’s a good feeling getting back to the things you like to do. Thanks Doctor Polatsch.
About Dr. Daniel Polatsch, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English, Italian and Spanish
- 1942316435
Education & Certifications
- Nyu Langone
- New York University School of Medicine
- New York University School of Medicine
- Hand Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Polatsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Polatsch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Polatsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Polatsch has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Polatsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Polatsch speaks Italian and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Polatsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Polatsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Polatsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Polatsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.