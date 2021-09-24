See All Podiatrists in Englewood, NJ
Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM

Podiatry
4.9 (29)
Map Pin Small Englewood, NJ
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM

Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hudson Regional Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and Montefiore Medical Center.

Dr. Popowitz works at Brooklyn Premier Orthopedics in Englewood, NJ with other offices in Forest Hills, NY and Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Popowitz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Musculoskeletal Disorder
    177 N Dean St Ste 301, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 510-3777
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Center for Spinal Disorders
    7665 Austin St, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 519-1900
  3. 3
    The Center for Muskuloskeletal Disorders
    1414 Newkirk Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 759-6100
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hudson Regional Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • Montefiore Medical Center

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 24, 2021
    9 years ago I had a big blister on my toe and I went to a few doctors who were not able to correctly diagnose and treat me. It wasn't until I went to Dr Popowitz that he was able to correctly diagnose me with a lymphangioma that all the other doctors had missed. He was able to treat the problem and I have not had any issues since. I am so grateful and highly recommend him. He is caring, attentive to detail, and has great hands. Could not recommend him enough.
    Ana Walsh — Sep 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM
    About Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew
    NPI Number
    • 1942599741
    Education & Certifications

    • Montefior Med Ctr Albert Einstein Coll Med
    Medical Education
    • New York College of Podiatric Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Popowitz, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popowitz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popowitz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popowitz has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Popowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popowitz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

