Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD

Ophthalmology
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD

Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.

Dr. Prescott works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Prescott's Office Locations

  1. 1
    California Eye Institute
    1360 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 449-5010
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Cornea Transplant Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Panophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Prescott?

Jun 24, 2020
Doctor Prescott is great! But last visit when he was out of office 6/19/20, the wait was 2 1/2 hours! Schedulers did not advise patients covering physician was behind due overbooking! The receptionists all left and no front desk manager was available to speak to. It would have been courteous to inform patient of delays in advance. Plus it was not professional for staff to share “out loud” they were going out for drinks!! I’m confident doctors do not want to be represented this way.
Rosemary — Jun 24, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD
About Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD

Specialties
  • Ophthalmology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1588860829
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Hospital Affiliations

  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Fresno Surgical Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Prescott works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Prescott’s profile.

Dr. Prescott has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prescott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

