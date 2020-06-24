Overview of Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD

Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.



Dr. Prescott works at California Eye Institute in Fresno, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

