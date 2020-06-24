Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prescott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD
Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Fresno Surgical Hospital.
California Eye Institute1360 E HERNDON AVE, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5010Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Prescott is great! But last visit when he was out of office 6/19/20, the wait was 2 1/2 hours! Schedulers did not advise patients covering physician was behind due overbooking! The receptionists all left and no front desk manager was available to speak to. It would have been courteous to inform patient of delays in advance. Plus it was not professional for staff to share “out loud” they were going out for drinks!! I’m confident doctors do not want to be represented this way.
About Dr. Daniel Prescott, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588860829
Education & Certifications
- OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Fresno Surgical Hospital
Dr. Prescott has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Prescott using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Prescott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prescott works at
Dr. Prescott has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prescott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Prescott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prescott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prescott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prescott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted.