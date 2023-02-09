Dr. Daniel Prohaska, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prohaska is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Prohaska, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Prohaska, MD
Dr. Daniel Prohaska, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Prohaska's Office Locations
Advanced Orthopaedic Associates, PA2778 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 631-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Kansas Surgery and Recovery Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I was in pretty bad shape, massive tears on my shoulder , like humpty dumpty he put me back together again. Thanks so much for your Expertise Dr. Prohaska
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
- Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine
Dr. Prohaska has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prohaska accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prohaska has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prohaska has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prohaska on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
136 patients have reviewed Dr. Prohaska. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prohaska.
