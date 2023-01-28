See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD

Internal Medicine
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD

Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. 

Dr. Puneky works at UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Puneky's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care
    UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care
8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211
(310) 878-3696

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Sinusitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Sinusitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Chronic Sinusitis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bladder Infection
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Chronic Pain
Cough
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
Insomnia
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
Obesity
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pericardial Disease
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Rash
Shortness of Breath
Sickle Cell Disease
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jan 28, 2023
    - Pleasant, professional, personable - Clean office, easy check-in, short wait time - Patient portal for results, mobile/web booking, dr/patient messaging system I've been seeing Dr. P for almost two years now, and he's always great to see! Everyone at the UCLA Health office in BH has been super friendly. Each nurse, PA, Dr, or staff member I've interacted with has been kind and generally easy to talk to. Everyone answers any questions I might ask, and the medical staff and Dr. P always do a great job at going over what they're doing, checking for, and their thought process. My visits have always been quick, with little hassle. I feel like the level of care I've been given has been exceptional, with exams, visits, labs, tests, and the like always feeling thorough, well-explained, and everything gets covered when I have questions.
    — Jan 28, 2023
    About Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD

    Specialties
    Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1891189064
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puneky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Puneky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Puneky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Puneky works at UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Puneky’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Puneky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puneky.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puneky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puneky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

