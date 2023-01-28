Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Puneky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD
Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Dr. Puneky works at
Dr. Puneky's Office Locations
UCLA Health Beverly Hills Specialty Care8641 Wilshire Blvd Ste 210, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 878-3696
Hospital Affiliations
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
- Pleasant, professional, personable - Clean office, easy check-in, short wait time - Patient portal for results, mobile/web booking, dr/patient messaging system I've been seeing Dr. P for almost two years now, and he's always great to see! Everyone at the UCLA Health office in BH has been super friendly. Each nurse, PA, Dr, or staff member I've interacted with has been kind and generally easy to talk to. Everyone answers any questions I might ask, and the medical staff and Dr. P always do a great job at going over what they're doing, checking for, and their thought process. My visits have always been quick, with little hassle. I feel like the level of care I've been given has been exceptional, with exams, visits, labs, tests, and the like always feeling thorough, well-explained, and everything gets covered when I have questions.
About Dr. Daniel Puneky, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1891189064
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puneky has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Puneky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Puneky using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Puneky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Puneky works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Puneky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puneky.
