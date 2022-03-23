Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD
Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mount Carmel St. Ann's.
Dr. Quinn's Office Locations
Orthopedic ONE Westerville560 N Cleveland Ave, Westerville, OH 43082 Directions (614) 839-2300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE Gahanna/Reynoldsburg170 Taylor Station Rd, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 545-7900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Orthopedic ONE Canal Winchester7901 Diley Rd, Canal Winchester, OH 43110 Directions (614) 545-7900
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
The staff and Dr. Quinn were very professional and friendly.
About Dr. Daniel Quinn, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana Hand to Shoulder Center
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
