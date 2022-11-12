Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Daniel Rabb, MD is a Dermatologist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dermatology Associates of NE GA -Gainesville974 S Enota Dr NE, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 536-7546
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Rabb is always very caring and thoughtful, takes time to answer questions .I have been going to this office for years ,just fantastic. Joy Stevens is also a great addition to this office I did see her once and she was fantastic. I would recommend this Dermatologist if your in need of one.
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Cincinnati
- Med Coll Of Ga Sch Of Med
- Emory University
Dr. Rabb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabb accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabb has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis, Seborrheic Keratosis and Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
78 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.