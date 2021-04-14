Dr. Rafii has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Rafii, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rafii, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Rafii works at
Locations
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism506 6th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 DirectionsMondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rafii is so patient and kind and takes the time to thoroughly explain my condition and what steps I must take going forward. He stays on top of my blood work and is excellent at communication. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Daniel Rafii, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1033476643
Education & Certifications
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Suny Downstate Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
