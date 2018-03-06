Dr. Daniel Raines, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raines is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Raines, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Raines, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner and University Medical Center New Orleans.
Locations
Johnson, Charles L, MD200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 200, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8500
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner180 W Esplanade Ave, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 468-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
- University Medical Center New Orleans
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raines was able to locate my mother's GI bleed after other physicians were unable to find it for two years. He was also able to treat it and prevent further bleeding; thus, saving her life. We will be forever grateful and my mother feels like she has a new lease on life!!
About Dr. Daniel Raines, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1316081367
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Raines has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raines accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raines has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raines has seen patients for Anemia, Gastritis and Viral Hepatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raines on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Raines. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raines.
