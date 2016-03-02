Dr. Rakowski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Rakowski, MD
Dr. Daniel Rakowski, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They graduated from ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Albemarle Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Obici Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and The Outer Banks Hospital.
Tidewater Kidney Specialists Inc300 Medical Pkwy Ste 110, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 623-0005
- 2 230 Clearfield Ave, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 518-9439
Dare County Dialysis Center -115 Exeter St, Manteo, NC 27954 Directions (252) 475-3530
Hospital Affiliations
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Albemarle Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Obici Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- The Outer Banks Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
He is very professional, an he makes everything very understanding so that, I m not confused about, any labs, or all things kidney. He also goes far a beyond to help you with any other problems ones body can under go do to kidney failure to life after transplant. I respect him fully, as my doctor, an friend. An I'd recommend him to any person in need of a kidney professional.
- Nephrology
- English
- 1275504029
- ECLECTIC MEDICINE UNIVERSITY
