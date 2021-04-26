Dr. Rapport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD
Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center and University of Toledo Medical Center.
Dr. Rapport works at
Dr. Rapport's Office Locations
-
1
The University of Toledo Medical Center3000 Arlington Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-4000
-
2
University of Toledomedical Centre3120 Glendale Ave, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-5695
-
3
Florida University Medical Center Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology3125 Transverse Dr, Toledo, OH 43614 Directions (419) 383-5695Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 3:30pmThursday8:30am - 3:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- University of Toledo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rapport is a caring and attentive doctor. He always responds to my questions about meds or my symptoms quickly. He is the only psych that actually listened to me when I needed help.
About Dr. Daniel Rapport, MD
- Psychiatry
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1891789525
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
