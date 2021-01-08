Dr. Daniel Ratcliff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ratcliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Ratcliff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Daniel Ratcliff, MD
Dr. Daniel Ratcliff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
They frequently treat conditions like Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratcliff's Office Locations
- 1 3705 Medical Pkwy Ste 310, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 388-2217
Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin1201 W 38th St, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 458-6391
Austin ENT Associates7200 Wyoming Springs Dr Ste 1200, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 388-2217
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ratcliff worked up my issue. Thorough, professional. Extremely intelligent and invested in patient outcome. Chief of medicine at large Austin's hospital sent me to Ratcliff. I see why. Great doctor.
About Dr. Daniel Ratcliff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ratcliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ratcliff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ratcliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Ratcliff has seen patients for Tinnitus, Earwax Buildup and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ratcliff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ratcliff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ratcliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ratcliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ratcliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.