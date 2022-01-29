Overview of Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD

Dr. Daniel Redziniak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Anne Arundel Medical Center.



Dr. Redziniak works at Luminis Health Orthopedics in Annapolis, MD with other offices in Bowie, MD and Millersville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.