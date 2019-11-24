Dr. Daniel Reese, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reese is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Daniel Reese, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Daniel Reese, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They completed their fellowship with U VA
Locations
Winchester Cardiology and Vascular Medicine1880 Amherst St Ste 200, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 662-0306Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Panhandle Cardiology and Vascular Medicine120 Campus Dr # 201, Martinsburg, WV 25404 Directions (304) 264-9485
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Follow-up on implant of cardio device ("pacemaker"}. Note: it had taken me a while to get down in weight to qualify, but Dr. Reese was supportive. Also, I see him at the Panhandle Cardiology office in Martinsburg WV.
About Dr. Daniel Reese, MD
- Cardiology
- English
Education & Certifications
- U VA
- U MD
Frequently Asked Questions
