Dr. Daniel Rengstorff, MD
Overview
Dr. Daniel Rengstorff, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Sequoia Hospital.
Locations
Peninsula Gastroentorology2900 Whipple Ave Ste 245, Redwood City, CA 94062 Directions (650) 365-3700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rengstorff is always on time for his appts, and both he and his staff are most pleasant and competent. I greatly value Dr. Rengstorff's medical expertise as well as his willingness to answer questions and discuss patients' concerns. I also appreciate that he responds in a timely manner to messages sent to him and shares test results as they become available. I am fortunate to have Dr. Rengstorff as part of my health care team!
About Dr. Daniel Rengstorff, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Vanderbilt University Hospital
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rengstorff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rengstorff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rengstorff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rengstorff has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rengstorff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Rengstorff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rengstorff.
