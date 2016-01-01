Dr. Rice has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Daniel Rice, MD
Overview of Dr. Daniel Rice, MD
Dr. Daniel Rice, MD is an Urology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rice's Office Locations
- 1 1001 Clifton Ave, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 779-7231
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary’s General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Daniel Rice, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1861503625
Education & Certifications
- Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine
